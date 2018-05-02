Patriots' Malcom Brown: Fifth-year option not picked up
The Patriots won't exercise Brown's fifth-year team option for the 2019 season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Brown joins fellow defensive lineman Danny Shelton and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett as players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by the Patriots. That doesn't mean the two sides are ultimately going to part ways though, considering Brown and New England could agree to a contract extension before he becomes a free agent ahead of the 2019 campaign. This past season, Brown played in 13 games (12 starts), tallying 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...