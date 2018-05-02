The Patriots won't exercise Brown's fifth-year team option for the 2019 season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Brown joins fellow defensive lineman Danny Shelton and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett as players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by the Patriots. That doesn't mean the two sides are ultimately going to part ways though, considering Brown and New England could agree to a contract extension before he becomes a free agent ahead of the 2019 campaign. This past season, Brown played in 13 games (12 starts), tallying 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks.