Brown (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Brown appears to be nursing an undisclosed calf injury, making his availability for Super Bowl LIII murky at best. If the 24-year-old is unable to get fully healthy prior to Sunday's contest, the Patriots' likely won't hesitate to slot backup defensive tackle Adam Butler -- who outsnapped Brown during the last two games -- into the starting lineup.

