Brown (ankle) appears to be a long shot for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown limped off the field last Sunday with an ankle injury and has been absent from practice this week, leaving the defensive tackle's status for Sunday in serious question. Look for more updates to come once the Patriots release their injury report. Should he be ruled out, Lawrence Guy and Alan Branch would be the only remaining defensive tackles on the active roster.