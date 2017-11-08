Patriots' Malcom Brown: No practice Wednesday
Brown (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Brown hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle in Week 7. It still isn't clear when he might return.
