Patriots' Malcom Brown: Non-participant Thursday
Brown (foot) was held out of Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Brown was limited on Wednesday, so the downward trend is somewhat worrisome. However, the defensive tackle still has 10 days to recover in advance of Super Bowl LII. Keep an eye on his status as Feb. 4 approaches.
