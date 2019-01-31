Patriots' Malcom Brown: Practices in full Thursday
Brown (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's walkthrough.
Brown popped up on the injury report as a limited participant Wednesday. It's unclear if he's fully recovered from the calf injury since the team had a walkthrough rather than practicing in full Thursday, but it doesn't appear as though the issue is likely to keep him out of the Super Bowl on Sunday.
