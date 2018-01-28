Play

Brown (foot) participated in Sunday's practice and he expects to be good to go for the Super Bowl, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Brown was unable to practice earlier in the week due to a minor foot injury, but the 2015 first-rounder appears to have put the issue behind him. The starting defensive tackle has six total tackles through two playoff games.

