Patriots' Malcom Brown: Questionable for Week 6
Brown (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Brown left the Patriots' Week 5 win over the Colts prematurely due to a knee injury, but he was able to practice in limited fashion Friday as his status for Week 6 remains up in the air. If he's unable to play, however, Adam Butler could see an expanded role next to Lawrence Guy at defensive tackle.
