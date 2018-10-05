Patriots' Malcom Brown: Questionable with knee injury
Brown is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts with a knee injury.
As long as Brown is out, Adam Butler is expected to take over at defensive tackle alongside Lawrence Guy. Knee injuries are oftentimes detrimental, so there will be hope that Brown is simply nicked up.
