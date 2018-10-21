Patriots' Malcom Brown: Ready for Sunday's contest
Brown (knee) will play Sunday versus the Bears.
Brown will return from his one-game absence and looks to contain Bears' running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen. The fourth-year pro has 10 tackles (eight solo) through five games so he's not a viable IDP option at this time.
