Patriots' Malcom Brown: Ready for Super Bowl
Brown (calf) won't carry an injury designation into the Super Bowl on Sunday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Brown had been a limited practice participant with the calf issue, but was able to practice fully Thursday and Friday to gain clearance. The defensive lineman -- who turns 25 on Saturday -- should serve his usual rotational role at defensive tackle.
