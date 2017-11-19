Patriots' Malcom Brown: Will not play Sunday
Brown (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Brown was a limited participant in practice this week, his first practices since sustained the injury in Week 7. The 23-year-old appears closer to returning but there remains no officially timeline for his recovery.
-
