Patriots' Malcom Brown: Will not play Week 8
Brown (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Brown did not practice this week after suffering the injury against the Falcons last Sunday. Lawrence Guys and Alan Branch are the only remaining defensive tackles currently on the Patriots' roster, as Brown will hope to return to the field next week.
More News
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...