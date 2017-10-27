Brown (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Brown did not practice this week after suffering the injury against the Falcons last Sunday. Lawrence Guys and Alan Branch are the only remaining defensive tackles currently on the Patriots' roster, as Brown will hope to return to the field next week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 TE rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...