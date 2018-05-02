Patriots' Malcom Brown: Won't have fifth-year option picked up
Brown won't have his fifth-year team option picked up for the 2019 season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Brown joins fellow defensive lineman Danny Shelton and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett as players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by the Patriots. That doesn't mean the two sides are ultimately going to part ways though, considering Brown and the Patriots could agree to a contract extension when he's a free agent ahead of the 2019 campaign. This past season, Brown saw action in 13 games (12 starts), tallying 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He figures to fight for a starting defensive tackle role alongside Shelton in 2018.
