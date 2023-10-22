Cunningham is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
The versatile Cunningham suited up last weekend and logged six snaps behind starter Mac Jones. This time around, Bailey Zappe will serve as the team's No. 2 QB, with Will Grier the designated third option at the position.
