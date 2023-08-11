Cunningham completed three of four passes for 19 yards and ran five times for 34 yards (including a nine-yard TD) in Thursday's 20-9 preseason loss to the Texans.

Per Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site, Cunningham entered the game in the fourth quarter and ended up running some read-option plays like he has in practice of late. While the Louisville product, who joined the team as a UDFA, is no threat to climb to the top of the team's QB depth chart at this point, Cunningham has been seeing wideout reps in training camp and his positional versatility is something that could keep him around in some capacity following roster cuts.