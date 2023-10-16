Cunningham played six of the Patriots' 60 snaps on offense and didn't record any statistics in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders.

With Will Grier inactive and Bailey Zappe listed as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback Sunday, Cunningham -- who also has been seeing work in practice as a wide receiver -- headed into Sunday's contest as the team's No. 2 option behind starter Mac Jones. While the versatile rookie didn't throw a pass or record a carry versus the Raiders, he was sacked once. The Patriots plans for Cunningham moving forward haven't been outlined, but now that he's been signed off the practice squad, he could see his role expand to some degree as the season progresses.