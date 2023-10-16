Cunningham played six of the Patriots' 60 snaps on offense and didn't record any statistics in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders.
With Will Grier inactive and Bailey Zappe listed as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback Sunday, Cunningham -- who also has been seeing work in practice as a wide receiver -- headed into Sunday's contest as the team's No. 2 option behind starter Mac Jones. While the versatile rookie didn't throw a pass or record a carry versus the Raiders, he was sacked once. The Patriots plans for Cunningham moving forward haven't been outlined, but now that he's been signed off the practice squad, he could see his role expand to some degree as the season progresses.
More News
-
Patriots' Malik Cunningham: Suits up as top backup•
-
Patriots' Malik Cunningham: Signs with active roster•
-
Malik Cunningham: Joins New England's practice squad•
-
Malik Cunningham: Let go by Pats•
-
Patriots' Malik Cunningham: Logs QB snaps Thursday•
-
Patriots' Malik Cunningham: Sees work as a receiver•