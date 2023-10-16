Cunningham logged six of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Will Grier inactive and Bailey Zappe listed as the Patriots' emergency third QB on Sunday, Cunningham -- who has also been seeing work in practice as a wide receiver -- headed into Sunday's contest as the team's No. 2 QB option behind Mac Jones. While the versatile rookie didn't throw a pass or record a carry versus the Raiders, he did take one sack. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen what the team has planned for Cunningham, but given that he was signed off the practice squad to a three-year deal, we'd expect him to factor in to some degree as the season progresses.