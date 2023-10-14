Cunningham was signed to the Patriots' active roster Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic suggested the Patriots could end up moving Cunningham to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game in an effort to provide a bit of a versalite spark to an offense that has been desperately in need of playmaking to start the season. While Cunningham's positional designation is quarterback, it's possible the rookie could see snaps at wide receiver, tight end and even on special teams as New England tries to correct a litany of offensive issues.