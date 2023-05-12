The Patriots confirmed the signing of Cunningham as an undrafted free agent Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Cunningham bolsters the depth of a New England QB corps that also includes Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley. In that context the Louisville product could have a hard time making the team's initial regular-season roster, but Cunningham does give the Patriots a dual-threat option to evaluate this summer and if he doesn't make the cut, the 6-0, 192-pounder is a candidate to land on New England's practice squad.