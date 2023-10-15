Cunningham is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Meanwhile, Bailey Zappe is listed as the Patriots' emergency third QB on Sunday, while Will Grier is inactive. As a result, the versatile Cunningham slots in as the team's No. 2 QB behind Mac Jones in Week 6 and could also potentially see some snaps on designed plays, per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site.
