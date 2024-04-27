The Patriots selected Dial in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 180th overall.

Dial didn't have much hype as a prospect but he's a three-year starter from a strong South Carolina pass defense and at 6-feet, 190 pounds he has very good athletic traits. Dial's 4.47-second 40-yard dash is solid but when you account for his reach (32-inch arms) and jumps (40.5-inch vertical, 129-inch broad jump) it's clear that Dial is one of the toolsiest corners in the draft. The Patriots will hope to refine those tools and presumably look to turn Dial into a press-heavy corner on the boundary.