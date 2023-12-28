The Patriots claimed Wilson off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson was waived by Arizona on Tuesday, and it didn't take him long to latch on with a new organization. The third-year cornerback was a starter for the Cardinals over the first 11 weeks of the campaign and has tallied 52 tackles (41 solo) and four defensed passes on the season. The Patriots are managing a bevy of health issues in their secondary, including to cornerbacks Myles Bryant (chest), Shaun Wade (illness) and Jonathan Jones (knee), so Wilson may be needed to step into a decent amount of snaps this Sunday in Buffalo.