The Patriots placed Bryant (ankle) on injured reserve with a designation to return Sunday.

Bryant suffered an ankle injury during the Patriots' second preseason game Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Eagles. The injury is severe enough for the second-year pro to open the regular season on IR, meaning he'll be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Bryant did not start in any of the 12 regular-season games he appeared in last year, and in his absence, the likes of Caleb Lomu, Walter Rouse and Dametrious Crownover will provide depth at offensive tackle behind Morgan Moses and Will Campbell.