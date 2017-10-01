Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Active Week 4
Cannon (ankle/concussion) is active for Sunday's contest against Carolina.
Cannon missed last week's game due to a concussion he suffered in Week 2, but he has since recovered and is expected to return to his normal role as a starting guard.
