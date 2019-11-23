Play

Cannon was a late addition to the Patriots' final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to an illness.

Cannon was limited at Friday's practice and will presumably be a game-time decision on Sunday. Korey Cunningham would presumably be in line to replace him at right tackle if he ends up being unable to give it a go.

