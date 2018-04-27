Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Aiming for June return
Cannon (ankle) is on track to be cleared in mid-June, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Cannon required surgery to repair a severe ankle sprain that prematurely ended his 2017 season after eight games. The plan is for him to start at right tackle in 2018.
