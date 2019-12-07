The Patriots have labeled Cannon (illness) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

It is the second time in the last month that Cannon has been added to the injury report due to an illness. He was able to play through it two weeks ago in the Patriots' victory over the Cowboys, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to do so again this week. Korey Cunningham would be in line to replace him at right tackle should he be unable to go.