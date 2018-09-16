Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Downgrades to out
Cannon (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Cannon was set to be the Patriots' starting right tackle, but LaAdrian Waddle is expected to take his place in Week 2 against a fierce Jaguars pass rush.
More News
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Working at full speed•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Should be ready for regular season•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Leaves practice with injury•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Aiming for June return•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Lands on injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.
-
Injury Report: Latest on Week 2 injuries
Which of the walking wounded will be in the lineup in Week 2? We catch up on the latest from...