Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Hurts ankle Sunday
Cannon hurt his ankle and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The Patriots have a bye in Week 9, which will help Cannon's ability to recover without missing game action. For the time being, Cameron Fleming will slot in at right tackle.
More News
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Active Week 4•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Inactive Week 3•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Report: Patriots sign Marcus Cannon to two-year deal•
-
Patriots' Brady, Vereen, Edelman, LaFell active Week 14•
-
Patriots list 10 players questionable for Week 14•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...