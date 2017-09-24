Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Inactive Week 3
Cannon (ankle/concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against Houston.
Cannon sat out practice throughout the week due to the concussion he suffered Week 2. Cameron Fleming is expected to get the start at guard in Cannon's place Sunday.
