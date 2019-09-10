Cannon's shoulder injury isn't believed to be season-ending or long-term in nature, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Cannon suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 33-3 rout over the Steelers when he fell hard on his shoulder. While the 31-year-old's recovering from the issue, Jermaine Eluemunor and Korey Cunningham are each candidates to fill in at right tackle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories