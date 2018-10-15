Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Leaves game with head injury
Cannon left Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a head injury and is questionable to return.
The severity of Cannon's injury is unknown, but it's possible the tackle is in concussion protocol. LaAdrian Waddle will fill in on the offensive line in Cannon's absence.
More News
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Will play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Downgraded to out•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Working at full speed•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Should be ready for regular season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...