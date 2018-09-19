Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Limited in practice Wednesday
Cannon (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Cannon was sidelined for Week 2's loss to the Jaguars. The starting right tackle will work to return to health in time to suit up against the Lions on Sunday. If Cannon misses any more time, expect LaAdrian Waddle to once again serve as his replacement.
