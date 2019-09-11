Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Not working at full speed
Cannon (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Cannon's injury isn't expected to be long-term, and Wednesday's appearance at practice confirms that. It's still unclear if he'll be ready for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, and either Jermaine Eluemunor or Korey Cunningham will fill in at right tackle if he can't go.
