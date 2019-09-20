Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Officially questionable
Cannon (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.
Cannon is managing a shoulder issue suffered Week 1 versus the Steelers. If he's unable to suit up Sunday expect Korey Cunningham to draw another start at right tackle.
