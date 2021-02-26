site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Planning to return in 2021
RotoWire Staff
Feb 26, 2021
Patriots will have Cannon return to the team in 2021.
The "Patriots Talk" podcast announced that Cannon, along with some of the others who opted out of the 2020 campaign, will rejoin the team for the upcoming year. The 32-year-old will aim to take over the team's starting right tackle role.
