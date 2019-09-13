Play

Cannon (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Miami.

Cannon was limited in practice each day this week. The 31-year-old sustained the injury in last Sunday's season-opening rout of the Steelers and the team doesn't believe it to be a long-term issue. If Cannon can't suit up Sunday, Jermaine Eluemunor and Korey Cunningham are each candidates to fill in at right tackle.

