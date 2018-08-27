Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Returns to practice
Mike Reiss of ESPN.comCannon (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Cannon missed time this offseason with an ankle injury and then a muscle strain, but the Patriots' starting right tackle appears fully recovered. With 2018 first-rounder Isaiah Wynn already done for the season, Cannon's return is good news for New England's O-line along with 41-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.
More News
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Should be ready for regular season•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Leaves practice with injury•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Aiming for June return•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Won't return Week 14•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Won't play Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.