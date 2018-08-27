Mike Reiss of ESPN.comCannon (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Cannon missed time this offseason with an ankle injury and then a muscle strain, but the Patriots' starting right tackle appears fully recovered. With 2018 first-rounder Isaiah Wynn already done for the season, Cannon's return is good news for New England's O-line along with 41-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.

