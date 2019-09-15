Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Ruled out Sunday
Cannon (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's game against Miami.
Cannon injured his shoulder against the Steelers in Week 1 and was limited in practice throughout the week with the issue. Korey Cunningham is expected to draw the start at right tackle with Cannon sidelined.
More News
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Unlikely to play Week 2•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Not working at full speed•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Injury not season-ending•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Suffers left arm injury•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Ready for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2