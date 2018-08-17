Cannon is still sidelined with a muscle strain but he is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

While it looks like Cannon could still miss some practice time, the Patriots don't seem overly concerned about his health going forward. They also will want to be overly cautious with Cannon given that Isaiah Wynn (Achilles) is already done for the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories