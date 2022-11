Cannon (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Cannon popped up on the injury report Thursday after beginning the week without an injury designation. He was quickly ruled out thereafter, which isn't a significant surprise given the lack of time for him to clear the league's concussion protocol. David Andrews (concussion) will also be sidelined, which will leave New England's offensive line shorthanded.