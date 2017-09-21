Play

Cannon (ankle/concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Cannon started at right tackle and played every snap against the Saints on Sunday after being limited in practice last week, but apparently sustained a concussion during the game at some point. He should be considered day-to-day until the Patriots indicate otherwise, with Cameron Fleming slated to take the reps in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories