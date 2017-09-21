Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Sits out practice Wednesday
Cannon (ankle/concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Cannon started at right tackle and played every snap against the Saints on Sunday after being limited in practice last week, but apparently sustained a concussion during the game at some point. He should be considered day-to-day until the Patriots indicate otherwise, with Cameron Fleming slated to take the reps in his absence.
More News
-
Report: Patriots sign Marcus Cannon to two-year deal•
-
Patriots' Brady, Vereen, Edelman, LaFell active Week 14•
-
Patriots list 10 players questionable for Week 14•
-
Tom Brady, Shane Vereen good to go for Patriots•
-
Questionables dominate injury report issued by Patriots•
-
Brady, Edelman, Gray among notable Patriots probables Week 12•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...