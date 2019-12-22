Play

Cannon suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's win over the Bills, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Cannon went down with the ankle injury and was unable to return. Marshall Newhouse filled in at right tackle for the Patriots.

