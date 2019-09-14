Cannon (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable, but not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Cannon suffered a shoulder injury in the Patriots' season opening win over the Steelers. He was subsequently limited in practice throughout the week. It looks like the Patriots are leaning towards exercising caution with their starting right tackle. Assuming he is ultimately ruled out, Korey Cunningham is expected to fill in for him.