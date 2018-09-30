Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Will play Sunday
Cannon (calf) is active for Sunday's game against Miami, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Cannon was limited at practice during the week and was questionable entering Sunday's game. He'll figure to resume his role as the starting right tackle as the Patriots look to take down the division-leading Dolphins.
More News
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Downgraded to out•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Working at full speed•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Should be ready for regular season•
-
Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Leaves practice with injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....