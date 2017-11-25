Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Will remain sidelined
Cannon (ankle) will not return for the Patriots' Week 12 game against the Dolphins.
Cannon was unable to practice at all this week, rendering this decision unsurprising. Cameron Fleming figures to fill in for the 29-year-old at right tackle.
