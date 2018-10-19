Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Won't play Sunday
Cannon (head) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Cannon's lack of availability was expected given his lack of participation in practice this week. LaAdrian Waddle will slot into the starting right guard role as long as Cannon remains sidelined.
