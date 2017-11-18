Cannon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Cannon remained in Massachusetts while the team practiced in Colorado Springs this week ahead of Sunday's matchup in Mexico City, so it was never expected that he would be available in Week 11. The 29-year-old will likely need to at least string together a couple a practice sessions in order to make a return Week 12 against the Dolphins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories