Epps (knee) logged four tackles (two solo) during the Patriots' 48-18 preseason win over the Commanders on Friday.

Epps has been limited in training camp while in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in September. He appears past the issue, as he was able to play in Friday's preseason opener. Epps signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March after spending the last two seasons with the Raiders, and the 2019 sixth-rounder is competing for a depth spot in the secondary.